Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,906 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Relay Therapeutics worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

