Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,536 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invitae worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after purchasing an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $4.32 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

