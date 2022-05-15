Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $375.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.22. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

