Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,371 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
