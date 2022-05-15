Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,371 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

