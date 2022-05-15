Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.