Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
