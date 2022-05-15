Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.83

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $26.10. Randstad shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 12,127 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RANJY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($67.37) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

