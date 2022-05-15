Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
RANI traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,767. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
