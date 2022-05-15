Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

RANI traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,767. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

