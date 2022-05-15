Raymond James Boosts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$86.50

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQGPF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

