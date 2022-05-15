Raymond James Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

