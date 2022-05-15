Raymond James Reiterates “$7.50” Price Target for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.31. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

