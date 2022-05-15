Raymond James Upgrades Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to “Outperform”

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.
BXSL stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
