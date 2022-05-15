Raymond James Upgrades Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to “Outperform”

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

BXSL stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

