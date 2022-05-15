REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of REE stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.