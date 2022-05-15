Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $141.33 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $138.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

