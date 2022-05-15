Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

