Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 166,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $93.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

