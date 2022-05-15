Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

