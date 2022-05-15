Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
