Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,619 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Relx were worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.06) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.66) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.