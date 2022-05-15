Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.93 ($35.72).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €23.60 ($24.84) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a one year high of €100.70 ($106.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.94.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

