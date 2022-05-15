renDOGE Hits Market Capitalization of $302,945.77 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $302,945.77 and $104.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

