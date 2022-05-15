Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. Research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.