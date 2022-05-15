Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 1,253,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

