Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €16.70

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.50 ($16.32) to €16.70 ($17.58) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.50 ($15.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €15.50 ($16.32) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

