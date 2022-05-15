Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 23,548.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.89. 1,743,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,491. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

