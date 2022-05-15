Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Boosted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.73% of Restaurant Brands International worth $136,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 1,131,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,441. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

