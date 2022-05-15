Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 219.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

