Reviewing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 37.30% 29.06% 9.65% Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36%

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.90 $916.54 million $4.52 4.23 Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 4.22 $6.36 million ($2.21) -12.27

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.16%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Dividends

Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Vermilion Energy pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out -25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Northern Oil and Gas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.