ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

ReWalk Robotics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 428,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,506. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 35,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,461.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,787,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,452.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 617,647 shares of company stock worth $636,570. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.