Rhumbline Advisers Buys 31,702 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $105,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $66,938,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.68. 3,580,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,431. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

