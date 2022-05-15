Rhumbline Advisers Has $112.07 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of FedEx worth $112,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.29. 2,077,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.17. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

