Rhumbline Advisers Has $83.94 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Align Technology worth $83,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $15.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,000. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $250.64 and a one year high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

