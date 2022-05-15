Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American International Group were worth $81,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 6,119,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,456. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.