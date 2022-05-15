Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,273 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Amphenol worth $102,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. 1,909,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

