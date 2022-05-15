Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the April 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 675.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of RHUHF remained flat at $$26.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.