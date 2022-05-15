RichQUACK.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $894,878.00 (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $30.33 million and $894,878.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00523890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,298.23 or 1.96740730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

