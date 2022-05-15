Rightmove’s (RMV) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 630 ($7.77) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 740 ($9.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.08).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV opened at GBX 563.20 ($6.94) on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($9.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 26.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 626.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 679.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($18,707.04).

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.