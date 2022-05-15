Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 74.59.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 38.28.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.