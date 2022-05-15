RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.90 Million

Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $315.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.66 million to $343.96 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $194.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 402,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 373,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.28 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

