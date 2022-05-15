Robert W. Baird Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $16.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.
SWIM opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.73.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
