Robert W. Baird Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $16.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

SWIM opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

