Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMCF opened at $6.40 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.