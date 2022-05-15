Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CDK Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,449. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

