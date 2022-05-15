Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,587,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

