Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $65,721,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,033,000 after buying an additional 441,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $80.71. 1,399,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,669. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

