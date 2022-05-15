Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 53,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 459,470 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. 5,673,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,944. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

