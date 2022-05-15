Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $16.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.70 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

