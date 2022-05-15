Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,412 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,573. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

