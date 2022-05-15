Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.