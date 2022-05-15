Roth Capital Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $48.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

