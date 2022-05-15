Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

