Roundview Capital LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 588,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $333,997,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $405.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

