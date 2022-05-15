Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $33.36 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

